China is asking for COVID-free meat exports from Brazil and is asking for massive testing for the virus in Brazil meatpacking plants, according to Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. U.S. ports should be very active later in the year as aggressive Chinese bookings have boosted total corn and soybean export sales to modern-day and potentially all-time record levels for July.
Weekly pork sales were reported at 39,600 metric tons. China and Mexico accounted for most of the sales. Beef sales were reported at 29,500 MT, a marketing-year high. South Korea and Japan were the largest buyers, Allendale reported.