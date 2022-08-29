China halts products from U.S. meat plant

China has suspended some meat imports from one U.S. Tyson Foods Inc. processor after some pig trotters from the producer failed inspection.
People are also reading…
“The Tyson (plant situation) may not have much impact on the meat trade as there are still a lot of U.S. plants eligible to export to China,” The Hightower Report said.
For cattle, some weakness in the cash market plus talk that Labor Day specials are complete plus the current slaughter, which was up 3.8% above last year's pace last week, are all seen as negative factors for prices.