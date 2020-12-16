China hog herd regaining losses

China announced that their hog herd has gotten back to 90% of the pre ASF levels, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. The downside is that U.S. pork exports will suffer as China gets closer to self-sufficiency in pork production.
Seasonal price patterns for the past few years have seen the market peak in April and enter a straight line decline into summer, according to The Cattle Report. This year might offer a change in that landscape as the heavy placement months of fall report sharply declining placements.
