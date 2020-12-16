 Skip to main content
China hog herd regaining losses

China announced that their hog herd has gotten back to 90% of the pre ASF levels, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. The downside is that U.S. pork exports will suffer as China gets closer to self-sufficiency in pork production.

Seasonal price patterns for the past few years have seen the market peak in April and enter a straight line decline into summer, according to The Cattle Report. This year might offer a change in that landscape as the heavy placement months of fall report sharply declining placements.

Iowa Farmer Today

Hogs continue slide

  • Updated

Front-month lean hog futures closed with a triple-digit loss on Friday, Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing said. For February, that completed t…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Wholesale beef continued to plummet this week and cash traded down to $105, Allendale said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

China’s securities regulator has announced the approval to launch hog futures on the Dalian commodity exchange, which will begin trading on Ja…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Live cattle futures have seen open interest 25% under last year indicating we could see a supportive longer term market cycle, Allendale said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

The short-term action is bearish, “but the demand psychology has improved due to vaccines,” The Hightower Report said. “Demand is unlikely to …

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

China’s hog herd has recovered to nearly 90% of normal levels since the effects of African Swine Fever, The Hightower Report said, with expect…

