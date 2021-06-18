 Skip to main content
China hog market taking toll on U.S. prices

The flower is quite obviously off the rose on China pork imports, said William Moore of Price Futures Group. China has rebuilt its herd to the point US pork imports will wane, while the sky-high price of corn is another negative for the hog complex.

Live cattle "staged a modest recovery" today, The Hightower Report said. The U.S. dollar continues to rise, but traders will watch the beef market closely over the next couple of weeks "as prices tend to decline once the Fourth of July bookings are complete."

