China IDs new ASF strain

China IDs new ASF strain

A new form of African Swine Fever has been identified in Chinese pig farms and is thought to be traced back to unlicensed vaccines, said Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging.

The beef industry will await next week's cattle inventory that is expected to reflect the cattle cycle has peaked and is in a slow decline, according to The Cattle Report. The attitude of many beef producers is disappointment in margins that have been exclusively the property of the beef processors. High feed costs and drought in the Southwest are supporting forces to the liquidation.

CropWatch Weekly Update

