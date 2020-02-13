Coronavirus news turned negative overnight, which could limit support to prices for cattle, said The Hightower Report. But there is hope the virus will slow in spreading and eventually be eliminated by April, The Report said.
Bunge CEO, Gregory Heckman, said it's too early to tell what impact the coronavirus will have agriculture. Also Heckman noted that African swine fever, the other major disease to hit China may have wiped out 40% of their hog herd, Allendale said today.
Traders will monitor exports closely today, The Hightower Report said. “Pork values need to rally soon or the bears will remain in control.”