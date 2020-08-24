The market has seen a solid recovery rally off of the late June lows, and the buying has left the market slightly overbought. The sharp drop in pork cut-out value on Friday is a concern for the bulls but record monthly imports of pork from China for July is seen as a positive force, according to The Hightower Report. It’s possible that traders are worried about pre-Labor Day retail buying is reaching a peak even though that is not evidenced in beef prices.
