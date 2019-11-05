China's ag ministry said it will reduce the number of small-scale slaughterhouses to better prevent and control African swine fever, Allendale said. “There are too many small slaughterhouses in some places in China, equipped with old facilities and backward production techniques, and checks on the pork quality are not done properly, the Ministry of Ag and Rural Affairs said.”
Here in the U.S., there’s still no sign of a peak on beef prices having been reached, and pork prices surged upward yesterday, The Hightower Report said.