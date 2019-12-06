The lean hog market moved higher today on the hopes China may waive their import tariffs, Virginia McGathey of McGathey Commodities said. “That’s a big boost for the hog market,” she said, but cautioned that volatility is still ever present and the market could go into a tailspin if the tariffs don’t end up being lifted.
Slaughter this week was higher than last week’s holiday week, but cattle and hogs also traded higher than the same stretch of last year. Cattle had an estimated slaughter of 679,000 head, an increase of 10,000 from last year, while lean hogs came in at 2.799 mln head, up 131,000 head from last year.