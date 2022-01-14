China meat imports down nearly a third year-over-year

China meat imports came in at 654,000 tons. That was down 32% from a year ago, according to The Hightower Report. For all of 2021, China’s imports of meat fell 5.4% from a year ago to 9.83 million tons.
Money flowed back into the cattle markets on Thursday, as strong retail values and a sell-off in grain markets supported cattle prices, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. The cattle market is moving into consolidation-type trade over key support levels. Trendline support held April live cattle around the $140 level. Prices are looking for direction, but with the near-term trend working lower, a possible break to the down side is still a possibility.