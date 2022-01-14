 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
China meat imports down nearly a third year-over-year

China meat imports down nearly a third year-over-year

China meat imports came in at 654,000 tons. That was down 32% from a year ago, according to The Hightower Report. For all of 2021, China’s imports of meat fell 5.4% from a year ago to 9.83 million tons.

Money flowed back into the cattle markets on Thursday, as strong retail values and a sell-off in grain markets supported cattle prices, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. The cattle market is moving into consolidation-type trade over key support levels. Trendline support held April live cattle around the $140 level. Prices are looking for direction, but with the near-term trend working lower, a possible break to the down side is still a possibility.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

  • Updated

Hog futures are called steady to lower after sellers jumped back into the market on demand concerns and technical selling, said Matthew Strelo…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

After the “aggressive” selloff in the stock market over the past three days, a bounceback may spell good news for cattle markets, The Hightowe…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News