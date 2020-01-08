China will release 20,000 metric tons of frozen pork from its state reserves on Jan. 9, said the China Merchandise Reserve Management Center. This release comes in the run-up to the Lunar New Year holiday at the end of January, China's peak period for pork consumption, Allendale said. China has already released more than 100,000 metric tons of frozen pork from state reserves since last month.
The Hightower Report says, there is a little less demand from beef packers because their margins are currently lower.