 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
China pork imports down, beef imports up

China pork imports down, beef imports up

February lives cattle closed slightly lower and February lean hogs were moderately lower on the day, according to The Hightower Report.

China has released its beef and pork import totals for November, according to Karl Setzer of Agrivisor. China imported 200,000 metric tons of pork and 180,000 metric tons of beef. The pork volume was down 38.7 percent from November of 2020, although yearly pork imports are still up. Beef imports were up 7.5 percent from last November and year to date imports are up 11.4 percent.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

Hogs are called mixed for this morning. Futures continued to consolidate at the top of last week’s trading range as prices seek direction this…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

February hogs rallied back to the top of the nearby range, but still building a consolidation pattern, resembling a bullish flag, with a serie…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

The premium in the December futures contract to the cash market is pressuring prices as expiration comes closer, Total Farm Marketing said. “T…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

As holiday-type trade stays in a lower volume, weakness in the beef market and lower cash cattle prices are sparking long liquidation, The Hig…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News