China pork imports down, beef imports up

February lives cattle closed slightly lower and February lean hogs were moderately lower on the day, according to The Hightower Report.
China has released its beef and pork import totals for November, according to Karl Setzer of Agrivisor. China imported 200,000 metric tons of pork and 180,000 metric tons of beef. The pork volume was down 38.7 percent from November of 2020, although yearly pork imports are still up. Beef imports were up 7.5 percent from last November and year to date imports are up 11.4 percent.