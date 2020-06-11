“China is building industrial pig farms near its urban areas, reversing years of policies to relocate the livestock over waste concerns,” Allendale reported via Reuters. “The (Chinese) government prioritizes food security over the environment after African swine fever decimated its herds.”
“The trend is lower but also volatile,” The Hightower Report said on the cattle market. “A continued collapse in the beef prices, and fears that retail prices pushed high enough to discourage demand” are major factors playing in the market right now, they said.