As China continues to struggle with protein shortages due to African Swine Flu hitting their hog herd, Chinese authorities have lifted a 4-year old ban on poultry imports from the U.S. effective immediately. The ban was put in place following the outbreak of avian flu in the US in 2015, said Joe Barker, CHS Hedging.
Traders are hoping for further U.S. pork sales to China but the high tariffs and uncertain trade agreement remains obstacles, The Hightower Report said.
Annual pork production in China has likely dropped by 20 million tonnes this year, from ADM's previous estimate of a 10-million-tonne decline, according to ADM's CFO. “This sentiment fits in with the general pork market's viewpoints,” Allendale said.