China’s slower economy impacting livestock prices

Outside markets are under pressure this morning on the back of bearish news from China, said Oliver Sloup of Blue Lines “This may put a headwind in (live cattle) prices to start the new week of trade,” Sloup said in his Livestock Roundup this morning.
For hogs, technical indicators are showing an extremely overbought condition, and the market sees choppy trade in pork product prices as a sign of potential weakness. However, the futures are still trading at a wider than normal discount to the cash market, and weights are at their lowest level since 2017, The Hightower Report said today.