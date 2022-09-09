China to release frozen meat supplies today

China is set to release frozen meat supplies from its massive state reserves today in a bid to keep prices from increasing too much more, The Hightower Report said today.
Today’s trade may be key for establishing a trend cattle prices for next week. According to, TFM Cash+ said on barchart. “The cattle market may be looking to the USDA WASDE report on Monday and the next corn crop production numbers and the volatility that could bring into cattle prices.”
With the premium of December live cattle futures to the cash market and continued demand concerns in the US, according to the Hightower Report, “the market is hesitant to move much higher in the short term, even with the forecast for declining production.”