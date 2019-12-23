Chinese authorities have called for a revival of pork production, state media outlet Xinhua reported. In September, China introduced a number of policies aimed at boosting hog production, by subsidizing the construction of large pig farms and lowering the cost of land for farms.
A strong domestic economy and healthy export demand for beef will be likely to absorb the increased placements of cattle on feed the past two months, according to The Cattle Report. Reduced imports and increasing disposable income will fuel strong demand for beef.