U.S. pork exports to China have skyrocketed this year as African swine fever eroded two-thirds of China’s hog herd and drove its hog prices to record highs. Greater China now accounts for nearly 8% of U.S. pork production, compared to around just 2% in 2018. However, according to a new report from CoBank’s Knowledge Exchange, China is making progress rebuilding its hog herd, jeopardizing the U.S. export picture over the next three to five years.
Cattle owners will press to continue gaining ground on cash prices this week, according to The Cattle Report. Show lists should not be burdensome after the large sales volume of last week. Demand for beef is good and should be getting better. The election news is moving to the background and the country is getting back to business.