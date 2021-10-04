Lean hogs have rallied in two weeks from the low 80s to the mid-90s on the spot contract due to supply-demand signals that are pure and communicated up and down the supply chain, according to The Cattle Report. China has mostly replaced an antiquated pork industry with state-of-the art pork production facilities. The good news for beef producers is the Chinese have now developed a taste for beef and they like it. Pork consumption in China may never return to pre-disease levels as the emerging middle class responds to their taste for U.S. grain-fed beef.
Chinese acquiring taste for beef
