Chinese concerns weighing on livestock

China has suspended beef imports from Australia, “indicating foot and mouth disease was an issue,” The Hightower Report said. “While this would normally be supportive for U.S. beef, traders suspect that China is just backing away from imports for other reasons.”
Concerns of Chinese growth is limiting hog markets, Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said, but yesterday’s price action may be supportive. “With prices so close to contract highs, there are fewer defined levels of resistance.”