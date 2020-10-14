China is now the largest importer of beef in the world. An increasing middle class is becoming accustom to beef and beef consumption per capita is increasing, said the Cattle Report. Many of the high end food service businesses prefer the grain fed beef from the United States.
Hog slaughter in Minnesota could be reduced if a federal judge deems USDA’s 2019 Modernization of Swine Slaughter is revoked, Allendale reported. This measure removed maximum line speeds for some processors. Unions suggest this move increases risk of worker injury.