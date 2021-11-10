 Skip to main content
Chinese hog demand uncertain

The prospects for China’s hog feed needs and broader economic outlook remain uncertain, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. A seasonally high slaughter pace will compete with the cheaper pork prices.

The media continues carrying reports on high beef prices and most consumers are well aware of the sharp increased in all meat prices, according to The Cattle Report. Retailers have cushioned consumers from the worst peaks of prices this fall but today's prices are taking a toll on the household budgets. Inflation is front and center in the minds of all consumers.

Bird flu has been detected in Japan and another round of African swine fever noted in China, said Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging.

