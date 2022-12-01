Choppy, but firm, cattle trade

People are also reading…
“The live cattle market was choppy, digesting the cash trade totals building this week,” Total Farm Marketing said. “…The steady to firmer tone helped support the market. Most trade is likely in place for the week with some exceptions of clean-up trade on Friday. Beef carcasses found some footing at midday.”
“USDA released weekly export sales on Thursday morning,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Last week, (pork) new net sales totaled 20,100 MT for 2022 and an additional 3,800 MT for 2023. Japan, South Korea, and the Dominican Republic were the top buyers of U.S. pork. The strong rejection of lower prices signals that the market is anticipating firmer strength going into 2023.”