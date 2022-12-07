Choppy day ends mixed for livestock

“February cattle closed higher on the day after the early sharp break failed to attract new selling interest,” The Hightower Report said. “The very sharp break in the beef market over the last couple of days helped to cause traders to believe that the cash market may drift lower over the short term.”
It was an up-and-down day for hogs, which ultimately closed lower Wednesday.
“February hogs experienced choppy and two-sided trade but closed lower on the day,” The Hightower Report said. “Significant uncertainty over the short-term direction for the cash market has helped to keep the trade volatile.”