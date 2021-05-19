Choppy day for cattle, hogs close higher

It was a choppy day for cattle markets on Wednesday.
“June cattle closed slightly higher on the day after choppy and two-sided trade,” the Hightower Report said. “The market closed well up from the early lows with futures trading at a discount to cash, and with extremely profitable margins by the packer.”
“June hogs closed moderately higher on the session as traders reacted to news of another sharp break in futures and cash for hogs in China,” the Hightower Report said. “However, a recovery in outside market forces and a bounce in cattle help support new buying, and the market closed near the highs.”