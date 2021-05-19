 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Choppy day for cattle, hogs close higher

Choppy day for cattle, hogs close higher

It was a choppy day for cattle markets on Wednesday.

“June cattle closed slightly higher on the day after choppy and two-sided trade,” the Hightower Report said. “The market closed well up from the early lows with futures trading at a discount to cash, and with extremely profitable margins by the packer.”

“June hogs closed moderately higher on the session as traders reacted to news of another sharp break in futures and cash for hogs in China,” the Hightower Report said. “However, a recovery in outside market forces and a bounce in cattle help support new buying, and the market closed near the highs.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

The market remains in a steady downtrend in the past two weeks but a continued strong advance in pork cutout values plus news that Argentina i…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Traders expect the beef market to peak-out soon as bookings are completed for the Memorial Day holiday, The Hightower Report said this morning.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and higher on Select on light to moderate demand and light offerings, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Short-term cash news still carries a positive tilt, but traders remain concerned over the possibility of a taper-off for China pork demand as …

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Hogs are steady to higher after suffering triple-digit losses yesterday, Total Farm Marketing said today. “The fundamentals supporting the mar…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, USDA said.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News