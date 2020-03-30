Cattle markets saw a day of choppy trading as traders try to figure out the market. “April cattle closed moderately lower on the session after choppy and two-sided trade,” the Hightower Report said. “The early sharp selloff in futures failed to find new active sellers. With the big discount of futures to the cash market, sellers are a bit hesitant.”
"April hogs opened slightly lower on the day and closed down the 450 point limit,” the Hightower Report said. “The market traded sharply lower on the session and down to the lowest level since March 16. Traders remain very concerned with the excessive amount of fresh meat that will hit the US market during the month of April.”