“August cattle experienced choppy and two-sided trade early in the day, but the market closed moderately lower on the day and not far off of the lows,” the Hightower Report said. “Fears that China is increasing restrictions on imports of food helped to pressure the market as this could force beef to compete in an environment where pork and poultry supplies swell.”
“The market opened higher on the session with hopes that China would fulfill its phase 1 trade agreement with the US, and that they would purchase additional pork from the US,” the Hightower Report said. “However fears of new restrictions on food moving to China helped to trigger selling, and the market closed sharply lower on the day.”