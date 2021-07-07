Choppy markets waiting for news

The cattle market remains choppy overall and is working in a sideways fashion, awaiting news to break prices one way, or the other, Total Farm Marketing said today.
The turn higher in beef prices on Tuesday is supportive, but more consistent gains will be needed to create a trend, The Hightower Report said today.
Internationally for hogs, the bulls may be encouraged by news that China's top hog breeder Muyuan Foods said its breeding sow herds have decreased in the second quarter amid a price slump. Meanwhile, the Chinese Commerce Ministry reports that pork prices in China jumped 8.6% last week, The Hightower Report said today.