Choppy trade turns lower for cattle

People are also reading…
“February cattle experienced choppy and two-sided trade early in the day, but the market closed moderately lower,” the Hightower Report said. “The selling pushed the market down to lowest level since November 17. A sharp break in the US stock market was seen as a negative demand factor for the market, and short-term supply is still enough to fulfill the short-term supply needs.”
“February hogs traded sharply lower on the session and managed to take out the November lows to trade down to the lowest level since October 17,” the Hightower Report said. “The downtrend in the cash market plus a continued break in pork product prices has traders nervous over a continued downtrend in the cash market.”