Thursday will see the release of the Cold Storage report and Allendale estimates April pork stocks to sit at 604.588 mln pounds, or 17 mln less than last month. Typically, pork sees a 12 mln pound increase in this report. Beef stocks are expected to be at a 33 mln pound decrease, or 469.277 mln pounds.
Also in the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, livestock producers will get paid for “already sold livestock between January 15 through April 15, Allendale said, and a payment for their inventory levels between April 16 and May 14. “The payment rate is $35 for hogs weighing over 120 lbs. or $45 for hogs weighing under 120 lbs,” Allendale said. “The payment rates for cattle are $125 for mature cattle, $135 for calves, $172 for feeders (+600 lbs.) and $247 for fed cattle.”