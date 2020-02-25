China is releasing another 10,000 tonnes of frozen pork from its state reserves, Allendale said. “China has already released 10,000 tonnes of frozen pork from its strategic reserve earlier this year for use in Wuhan city,” they said.
Yesterday’s cold storage report showed frozen beef stocks at the end of January were down 1.4% from last year, but at a 1.9% increase from the end of December. The average increase from December to January is 1.8%.
Frozen pork stocks were up 11.1% from last year and 7.7% from last month. This was “positive” according to The Hightower Report, as the average increase from December to January is 12.5%.