Yesterday’s Cold Storage report showed pork stocks at 580.904 mln pounds, higher than Allendale’s projection of 566 mln pounds. Beef stocks were in line with expectations at 481.012 mln pounds.
Tomorrow marks a new Cattle-on-Feed report after the close of trade. Allendale estimates for a 2.5% increase of total on feed, a 4.1% placement increase and 3.9% marketing increase.
Allendale said that China is expected to continue selling frozen pork reserves during and after the Lunar New Year holiday, based on a website notice from the China Merchandise Reserve Management Center.