 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cold storage report supports cattle

Cold storage report supports cattle

Hogs are trying to borrow support from cattle, but failing, said Total Farm Marketing.

Slower than expected placements for July plus a positive tilt to the monthly cold storage report is helping support the cattle market, said The Hightower Report.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle, hogs higher

“October cattle closed higher on the day and challenged Monday's high,” the Hightower Report said. “The market seems to be in position to see …

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

The USDA report’s revising expected beef production for the balance of this year and next lower, isn’t a surprise. “The downward revision was …

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

“Cash markets look higher again this week, and the market may see a continuation of the uptrend after a long period of consolidation,” the Hig…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News