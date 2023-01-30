 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cold weather may impact livestock markets

Traders were watching the impact of cold weather to begin the trading week. “April cattle closed sharply higher on the session after a slightly higher opening,” the Hightower Report said. “Ideas that cold-weather might cause slower weight gain and continued talk that cattle supply will tighten in the weeks and months just ahead helped to support.”

Hogs had a fairly even day on Monday. The market is still technically oversold but a wide basis is continuing the threat of selling pressure. “April hogs closed near unchanged after volatile and 2-sided trade,” the Hightower Report said. “The early sharp break failed to attract new selling interest.”

