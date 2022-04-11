 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Commodity groups work to prevent animal disease

Last week, leadership from Illinois pork, beef, corn and soybean groups joined Farm Bureau in working to increase the state’s budget request by $750,000 from the General Assembly’s FY23 budget toward the Illinois Department of Agriculture. The funds would be used to provide additional field veterinarians and proactive foreign animal disease prevention measures necessary to protect Illinois agriculture in the event of looming foreign animal disease outbreaks, according to the Illinois Pork Producers Association.

Cattle prices are trying to battle, but a difficult week could pressure early next week, said Scott Masters of Total Farm Marketing. Cash will be king, and the market needs to see those price firm. Charts are still weak overall and are still very susceptible to a test of the recent low.

CropWatch Weekly Update

