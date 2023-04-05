People are also reading…
Consumer confidence readings have remained high but traders are nervous that the economic situation for consumers might worsen over the near term, The Hightower Report said. For beef producers, there is some concern about consumer demand given the high price of higher quality beef as compared with the low price for higher quality pork, The Report said.
With pork production still running above a year ago and the cash market still drifting lower during a seasonally strong timeframe, the market continues to consolidate, The Hightower Report said today.