Concern grows about falling disposable income

As consumer spendable income appears to be on the decline, worry grows about demand for higher-priced beef cuts, The Hightower Report said.

Technically, the hog market uptrend is still intact but was due for some correction.

“Support levels held again yesterday but may need stronger overall fundamental numbers to initiate new buying,” Total Farm Marketing said.

Slow export news plus expectations for steady rise in slaughter numbers in the weeks ahead are pressuring hog prices, The Hightower Report said.

CropWatch Weekly Update

