 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Concern over beef demand and lower pork export demand

People are also reading…

Talk that packer margins for cattle turned lower for the first time in years is seen as a limiting factor on a rally. “Bulls will need to see a continued strong advance in beef prices in order to expect a further advance in the cash market,” The Hightower Report said today.

Following the USDA supply/demand update, the short-term trend higher for hogs but the export tone weakens, The Hightower Report said today. Fourth quarter hog production is expected to be down, but exports are also expected to be down.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Lean hogs

Futures continue to hold a much larger than normal discount to the cash market and unless there is news to help rationalize this discount, “th…

Lean Hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Lean hogs

On Monday, traders continued to watch the bird flu situation and what it could mean for pork purchases for the holidays.

Cattle, hogs enjoying higher trends

The short-term trend is higher for hogs, and the market discount to the cash “is likely to provide further buying support over the near-term,”…

Cattle

Cattle are in position for a “recovery bounce,” The Hightower Report said today.

Cattle demand still uncertain

“The live cattle futures were as dormant this week as I have seen them in a long time,” Christopher Swift of Swift Trading said. “As best I ca…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News