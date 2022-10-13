Concern over beef demand and lower pork export demand

People are also reading…
Talk that packer margins for cattle turned lower for the first time in years is seen as a limiting factor on a rally. “Bulls will need to see a continued strong advance in beef prices in order to expect a further advance in the cash market,” The Hightower Report said today.
Following the USDA supply/demand update, the short-term trend higher for hogs but the export tone weakens, The Hightower Report said today. Fourth quarter hog production is expected to be down, but exports are also expected to be down.