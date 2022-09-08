Concerns about livestock demand

Traders had concerns about demand on Thursday.
“October cattle closed slightly higher on the session after choppy and two-sided trade,” the Hightower Report said. “Concerns with demand helped to pressure the market early in the day, and the premium of futures to the cash market also pressured.”
“December hogs opened steady on the day and closed moderately lower on the day,” the Hightower Report said. “The selling pushed the market down to the lowest level since August 25. Concerns for weak demand and the USDA attache report indicating a sharp drop in pork imports from China for 2023 helped to pressure.”