The spread of coronavirus might cause a significant drop in consumer confidence, and purchases of discretionary items like higher-priced beef cuts may decline, The Hightower Report said.

“There is great uncertainty about how far and how fast the virus will spread, and this is creating a great deal of anxiety, both economically and medically,” the report said.

According to a Reuters report, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer will meet with Britain’s trade minister Liz Truss this week. The U.S. is expected to face fierce resistance in Britain to U.S.-grown genetically modified crops and meat treated with hormones and antibacterial washes, Allendale said.

