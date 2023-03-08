People are also reading…
“April cattle closed moderately lower on the session but well up from the lows,” the Hightower Report said. “The selloff in beef prices yesterday plus consumer demand concerns helped to pressure. June cattle also traded lower on the session and is still operating under the negative technical influence of the February 24 key reversal.”
“April hogs closed moderately higher on the session and the buying pushed the market up to the highest level since February 27,” the Hightower Report said. “Pork cutout values this week have been able to move higher and this has helped to support. The market was technically oversold into yesterday's hook reversal and follow-through buying is a positive technical development.”