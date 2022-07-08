Consumer spending may not see big rise

People are also reading…
Christopher Swift with Swift Trading said it seems that the consumer will not be in a position to shift back into a spending habit that would promote greater consumption or willingness to pay a higher price for cattle. “As well, it is possible that another bout of inflation could materialize, further impacting the consumer’s ability or willingness to pay.”
A decline in hog priduction "is a positive fundamental," The Hightower Report said. Hog slaughter is down more than 400,000 head from last week, but 1,000 higher than the July 4th weekend last year.