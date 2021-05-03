 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Corn prices hurting cattle futures

Corn prices hurting cattle futures

December corn’s rise may have encouraged cattle traders to sell futures. “June cattle starting out the week with a negative technical setup and an outside day lower,” the Hightower Report said. “The market gapped above Friday's high on the open, and in the space of an hour it took out Friday's low and came close to taking out last week's 2 1/2-month low.”

“June hogs gapped higher this morning and closed into new contract highs,” the Hightower Report said. “The nearby contract traded to its highest level since August 2014, when the presence of African swine fever in China was first confirmed. Traders expect US pork exports to stay strong despite a dropoff in sales over the past few weeks.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

“Prices are again looking to challenge recent contract highs from Feb in April futures,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Deferred contracts finish…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were sharply higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News