Corn prices hurting cattle futures

December corn’s rise may have encouraged cattle traders to sell futures. “June cattle starting out the week with a negative technical setup and an outside day lower,” the Hightower Report said. “The market gapped above Friday's high on the open, and in the space of an hour it took out Friday's low and came close to taking out last week's 2 1/2-month low.”
“June hogs gapped higher this morning and closed into new contract highs,” the Hightower Report said. “The nearby contract traded to its highest level since August 2014, when the presence of African swine fever in China was first confirmed. Traders expect US pork exports to stay strong despite a dropoff in sales over the past few weeks.”