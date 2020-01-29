Concerns about the outbreak of coronavirus in China continue to plague the hog markets. The Hightower Report says fears the virus could spread internationally “could slow economic activity and hurt commodity demand that has helped to pressure the market.”
Analysts expect USDA’s Cattle inventory report to show numbers that will reflect continued strength in the slaughter market. Stewart-Peterson says fed cattle futures are sharply oversold, according to most technical indicators, and “speculative funds still had huge ownership positions as of last Tuesday.”