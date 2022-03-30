 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Court to review California pork law

The Supreme Court has said it will review a challenge to a California law that set certain conditions for pork sold in the state. The case stems from a 2018 ballot measure in which California voters approved the nation’s toughest living space standards for breeding pigs. Two agricultural associations challenging the law say almost no farms satisfy those conditions. They say the “massive costs of complying” with the law will “fall almost exclusively on out-of-state farmers” and that the costs will be passed on to consumers nationwide.

Packers entered this week with the largest inventory in several weeks and some of the cattle purchased this past week were for two-week delivery, according to The Cattle Report. This is an expression of their confidence in the market and a comment on the upsurge in slaughter volumes that will require more fed cattle. Fed cattle as a percentage of total slaughter will increase as cow slaughter wanes.

