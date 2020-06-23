German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman said “everything needs to be done” to contain an outbreak of the coronavirus linked to a large slaughterhouse where over 1,300 people have tested positive for COVID-19, the Associated Press reported.
A Brazil exporter and a British pork importer have voluntarily suspended exports because of coronavirus inspections. This is a significant concern for the market as China customs could make exports difficult if China suddenly believes the virus can move in packaged meats, according to The Hightower Report.