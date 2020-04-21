JBS has confirmed it is indefinitely closing its hog slaughter plant that produces about 5% of U.S. pork, in the latest disruptions to the U.S. food supply chain from the coronavirus pandemic. According to Allendale, the JBS pork production facility closing in Worthington, Minnesota, employs more than 2,000 workers and processes 20,000 hogs per day.
“With another key slaughter plant shutting down until the virus issues are resolved, about 10% of the nation’s slaughter capacity is idled,” the Hightower Report said this morning. “This could keep cash markets very volatile ahead until the capacity returns.”
Slaughterhouse plant capacity is a bigger factor for pork than for beef as producers can delay cattle slaughter by moving cattle onto pasture, the Hightower Report said.