COVID affecting beef industry

Omicron and the Covid surge dominated the news and the recent surge has implications for the beef industry, according to The Cattle Report. Evidence supports the notion that increasing concerns about the virus stimulates eating at home. Further, eating at home favors improving beef demand. The first quarter of the year is not historically a high demand period for beef, but changes in eating patterns could change demand at the supermarket meat counters. Consumers don’t necessarily eat more beef dishes but consumer more beef volumetrically. Larger portions and discarded left-overs are often the case with home meals.
Seaboard Foods, the nation’s second-biggest pig producer, said it will limit sales of certain pork products in California due to a measure requiring farmers to provide more space for animals raised for food sold in the state. The company, which produces about 7.2 million hogs a year, will no longer sell certain whole pork products into California due to California’s Proposition 12, spokesman David Eaheart said.