Smithfield Foods said workers cannot be socially distant in all areas of its plants, in response to senators who pressed meatpackers on coronavirus outbreaks in slaughterhouses, Allendale said. Meatpackers are under mounting pressure to protect workers after more than 16,000 employees in 23 states have been infected with COVID-19 and 86 workers died in circumstances related to the respiratory disease, according to CDC data.
Commercial slaughter figures for June were released showing cattle slaughter 2.4% above last year, according to The Cattle Report. More heartening was the fact that the tonnage (6.6% increase) was successfully absorbed by the market without a major disruption. This was helped by gaps in the beef pipeline that were refilled. Pork slaughter also reported large numbers indicating both the impact of the backlog and the heavier weights.