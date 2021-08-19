 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID restrictions could blunt livestock gains

COVID restrictions could blunt livestock gains

With the outside market forces turning very negative this morning, and with increased concerns that COVID restrictions could slow short-term restaurant demand, the market may set back in the recent consolidation range today, according to The Cattle Report. However, the supply fundamentals seem to be improving recently and this looks to continue over the next several months, and beef prices remain at record highs for this time of the year, indicating very strong demand.

While the cash market continues to inch lower, pork futures have priced in an enormous break, and this has left the market in a deeply oversold condition, according to The Hightower Report. Cash fundamental news remains sloppy, but the extreme discount of futures to cash is limiting the selling from speculators.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Oct. and Dec. futures traded lower on Friday before ending the session well above the lows for the week and continue mixed this morning, Total…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

The USDA report’s revising expected beef production for the balance of this year and next lower, isn’t a surprise. “The downward revision was …

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

  • Updated

Weekly pork export sales “lacked fire” with new net sales down 62% from last week as Japan and Mexico were the top buyers. China was quiet in …

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle, hogs higher

“October cattle closed higher on the day and challenged Monday's high,” the Hightower Report said. “The market seems to be in position to see …

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News