COVID restrictions could blunt livestock gains

With the outside market forces turning very negative this morning, and with increased concerns that COVID restrictions could slow short-term restaurant demand, the market may set back in the recent consolidation range today, according to The Cattle Report. However, the supply fundamentals seem to be improving recently and this looks to continue over the next several months, and beef prices remain at record highs for this time of the year, indicating very strong demand.
While the cash market continues to inch lower, pork futures have priced in an enormous break, and this has left the market in a deeply oversold condition, according to The Hightower Report. Cash fundamental news remains sloppy, but the extreme discount of futures to cash is limiting the selling from speculators.